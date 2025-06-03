Breaking Down Potential Celtics Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Boston Celtics are in for an offseason of change. They are going to have a much different roster next year than they had this season when they fell short of defending their title.
How many changes are made still remains to be seen. Shedding salary is going to be a big goal for the Celtics now that Jayson Tatum is going to miss most of next season with a torn Achilles.
They still have a shot to really improve their team next season, although it might be harder to think about that for Celtics fans at this very moment.
Read more: Former Celtics Champion Offers Wild Take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
There is a chance that the Celtics could put together a huge package for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the best player that could be available on the trade block this summer.
If the Celtics are looking to make that move, a trade would have to include Kristaps Porzingis. Including Derrick White also would give the Bucks a better chance of agreeing to the trade. Those two salaries are about $58.9 million.
Antetokounmpo is set to make $57.6 million, but the salaries need to match exactly because the Celtics are a second-apron team. That would mean Milwaukee would need to add something else.
Milwaukee is going to want draft picks as well, so the Celtics are likely going to need to add two first-round picks. If the Bucks add Chris Livingston and Tyler Smith, the salaries should match up. They could get a third team involved, too.
Of course, the Bucks might not want to trade with the Celtics after they were able to land Jrue Holiday last year. Holiday helped them win the title.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Heat Up With New Blockbuster Idea
Boston doesn't have the most attractive package available for an Antetokounmpo trade. They don't have the draft capital that other teams can offer Milwaukee.
That doesn't mean that Brad Stevens shouldn't make a call to try to see if something can be worked out. Adding Antetokounmpo to the current roster would instantly vault the Celtics into title contention, even without Tatum.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.1 points, 11. 9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Continues Trolling Knicks After Playoff Exit
Celtics Linked With Perfect Kristaps Porzingis Replacement
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.