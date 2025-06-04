Top 5 Jrue Holiday Replacements For Celtics Amid Trade Rumors
The Boston Celtics are going to try to shed salary this offseason. That's the only thing that seems to be clear about what's going to happen this summer.
Who they choose to trade in order to achieve that goal remains to be seen. Jrue Holiday seems like a pretty good bet to be moved because of his age and his contract.
If the Celtics are going to trade Holiday, these five players could be good replacements for him in the starting lineup for the Celtics next season and for the next few years.
Read more: Celtics Urged to Make Major Roster Reset
1. Marcus Smart
The former Celtics point guard could be on the trade block again this summer. After being traded to the Grizzlies to make room for Holiday, Smart was moved to Washington.
Smart has continued to be injured, much as he was when he was in his first stint in Boston. He has played in just 64 games in the last two seasons.
Still, Smart is relatively inexpensive. If the Celtics could make a three-team trade, they might be able to bring a fan-favorite back on the final year of his contract, which would further help them shed salary.
2. Mike Conley
If the Celtics are looking for players with expiring contracts, Conley could be a good option for just one year. It's going to be a year in which they don't have Jayson Tatum for most of the year, so Conley could help be a leader next year.
Conley is slated to make $10.4 million next season, so the Timberwolves would have to add another piece to make the numbers work. Still, it's clear Minnesota wants an upgrade at point guard.
Getting an inexpensive option for just one year would be beneficial for the Celtics, and Conley is still a decent offensive player.
More Celtics news: Celtics Free Agency: Breaking Down Why Al Horford Should Return
3. Damian Lillard
If the Celtics are really committed to being better in 2026-27 than they are next year, they could trade both Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis for Damian Lillard.
Lillard is also going to miss most of next year with a torn Achilles, but his contract almost exactly matches what Holiday and Porzingis will both make.
While this doesn't help them shed salary, it helps them contend for the title in a couple of seasons.
4. Fred VanVleet
Another player who makes more than Holiday, VanVleet is slated to make $44.8 million next season. If the Celtics trade Holiday for him, Van Vleet is an expiring contract, so they could attach another small contract to this trade to help them even further.
Houston would like a point guard who can be a little better defensively. Holiday would fit that mold for them. It could be a mutual fit between these two teams.
5. Payton Pritchard
The most obvious replacement for Holiday is already on the roster. Payton Pritchard would be able to step up into the starting role and play just fine.
Pritchard has gotten much better defensively, which was always the question. Boston has him under control on perhaps the best contract in the NBA. On the court, he's the most logical replacment.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Free Agency: Breaking Down Why Luke Kornet Should Stay
Breaking Down Potential Celtics Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.