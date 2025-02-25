Brandon Ingram Injury Status For Celtics vs Raptors
The Boston Celtics are trying to keep themselves playing some good basketball now that the All-Star break is over. They were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before the break.
Boston has won eight of their last nine, going back to before the break. That includes a blowout win over the New York Knicks after making a nice comeback.
They are trying to play some more consistent basketball than they did in the month of January. They are trying to make a run to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Read more: Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown React to Derrick White Surprising Admission
Boston will be taking on the Toronto Raptors as they try to make that run. The Raptors were one of the teams that made a big move at the trade deadline, trading for Brandon Ingram.
After they traded for Ingram, they quickly signed him to a three-year $120 million extension. They view him as part of their future.
Unfortunately for them, he has yet to make his debut since being traded to Toronto. He has missed the last 33 games with an ankle sprain.
He won't be making his debut against the Celtics, either. He has already been ruled out due to that ankle sprain.
This is very good news for the Celtics because they might be without several players for this game due to injury. It will make this game easier to win now that Toronto doesn't have Ingram.
More Celtics news: Celtics Guard Derrick White Reveals His Basketball Joy Was Taken Earlier This Season
Boston is hoping to stay healthy for the stretch run right before the playoffs. They think that the only thing that can stop them from repeating as champions is having their starting lineup injured.
When everyone is healthy, Boston has one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. The Raptors are hoping to approach that level once they have all of their guys healthy next season, too.
Without Ingram, it's going to be very hard for Toronto to win this game against Boston. They just don't have the horses to score with them.
Ingram has only played 18 games this season. In those games, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Win Over Knicks Solidifies Massive Playoff Implications
Fresh NBA Mock Draft Has Celtics Grab Multi-Time NCAA Champion Forward
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.