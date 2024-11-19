Cavaliers Star Sends Bold Warning to League Ahead of Boston Matchup
The Boston Celtics will play the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Tuesday night in their second Emirates NBA Cup match of the season.
The Celtics will look to get in the win column in terms of the NBA Cup. However, it won't be easy, as the Cavaliers will look to remain undefeated and improve to 16-0. The Celtics will do their best to prevent that, and it will by far be their toughest task of the young season thus far.
For some, it may be a measly game in November but don't tell that to the Cavaliers, including their star center Evan Mobley.
Mobley spoke to reports ahead of the game and sent a bold message to the Celtics and the league.
"That we're a real contender. It's not a fluke or anything, we're not a fluke. We're coming out here to get wins and get better every day. ... The end goal is that we're true contenders."
The Celtics sent the Cavaliers packing last year in the playoffs after they defeated Cleveland in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Celtics are the superior team, even though the Cavaliers played with their star Donovan Mitchell for most of the series. Nonetheless, it was the Celtics series to lose, and they did not disappoint.
However, things appear to be different this season. The Cavaliers are a team on fire, and they want to prove to the rest of the basketball world that they are a legitimate title contender.
Their numbers so far this season prove that to be true. Cleveland leads the league in points per game (123.4), second in average score margin (12.1), seventh in fast-break points (17.1), and fifth in points in the paint (53.1). Defensively, they hold opponents to 111.2 points per game (11th in the NBA), limit fast-break points (13.9, 9th), and rank third in opponent rebounds per game (49.1).
While the Celtics will have their hands full, they aren't a walk in the park either. They are still the defending champions and are having a strong start to the season as well, sitting at 11-3 in their first 14 games.
The Celtics are just as much of a problem as the Cavaliers appear to be, and Tuesday will be a great opportunity for Bosotn to prove that.
All eyes will be on this early-season matchup, which features not only the two best teams in the league but also a battle for the Emirates NBA Cup.
