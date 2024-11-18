Celtics News: Cavaliers Fully Embracing Playoff Rematch With Boston
The Boston Celtics are getting set for their 15th game of the season. The Celtics have been one of the better teams to start the 2024-25 campaign. The Celtics are on a roll; however, as things stand, they don't have the best record in the NBA or even the best record in the conference.
That title belongs to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers currently have an undefeated record of 15-0 and will look to improve to 16-0 on Tuesday night against the Celtics.
Boston will look to end that streak. While it may seem like a measly game in November with no stakes at hand, don't tell Cleveland that.
The Cavaliers realize the importance of this game and spoke after their win on Sunday over the Charlotte Hornets.
Multiple players and coaches, including head coach Kenny Atkinson, spoke on their upcoming game against Boston and said this matchup is great for the league.
"It's great for the NBA," said Atkinson. "I think everybody's going to be watching. I know our guys our anxious. They remember last year and were going well, and they're going well. You know, Boston Garden, what's better than that? It's great for the league. Great for our franchise. We're excited about it."
As for Cavaliers' guard Darius Garland, he is excited to get some revenge on the team that eliminated them in the playoffs a few months ago.
"They beat us in the playoffs last year. So, try to go into Boston and try to win," said Garland.
The Cavaliers' other young talent, center Evan Mobley, chimed in and said that he realizes the opportunity at hand, going up against the defending champions.
"I feel like they're a great team. Obviously, they won last year so it's going to be a test for us. It's still early in the season, so we're just going to learn from it and give them our best shot. I think it's just going to be a great game overall. Just high competition between both of us," said Mobley.
It may only be the 16th game for the Cavaliers and the 15th for the Celtics, but it's clear this game means more. On top of that, it's also an NBA Cup game. These two teams are trying to be crowned NBA Cup champions and receive a grand prial of over $500,000 for each player.
The stakes are high, and the outcome of this game could determine whether one team receives a home-court advantage throughout the playoffs or not.
