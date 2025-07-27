Celtics 10-Time Champ Ranked Surprisingly Low in Latest NBA Top 100 List
Lists tend to be a somewhat futile and subjective exercise.
There's rarely a consensus, even in something as supposedly as objective as sports.
Bleacher Report recently unveiled a new ranking of, in its writers' estimation, the best 100 NBA players across the league's 78 seasons, and invariably it has stirred up some controversy with the placement of its selections.
A late, great former Boston Celtics Hall of Fame wing has been given surprisingly short shrift among his fellow all-timers.
Five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA Second Team former Boston shooting guard Sam Jones, a 10-time champion in the Bill Russell era, came in at a mere No. 85.
More news: Celtics Decision to Cut Young Guard Surprisingly Critical for Boston's Future
"Look, if you have the second-most championships of all time on your resume, you’re just about guaranteed entry into the top-100 club," the Bleacher Report staff writes. "Of course, it helps Sam Jones’ case that he wasn’t just along for the dynastic Boston Celtics’ ride."
A member of the league's 25th, 50th and 75th anniversary teams, Jones averaged 17.7 points on 45.6 percent field goal shooting and 80.3 percent free throw shooting, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 871 regular season contests.
More news:Celtics' Al Horford Holding Up Free Agency, Says Insider
"He was a key cog in the vast majority of their 10 title pushes with him on the roster. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard could score," notes Bleacher Report. "Like, really score. He led the Celtics in points per game five times, and cleared that same threshold during seven separate postseasons, six of which were championship runs."
Jones was an absolute bucket, a clutch scorer who could put up numbers in a flurry in the most critical situations.
As the Bleacher Report team observes, the hyperathletic Jones may have scored at an even more prolific clip in the modern NBA.
"Truthfully, Jones is one of the way-back-when players who might’ve fared even better in today’s game," Bleacher Report adds. "There would be no replicating the championship volume (probably), but the combination of the three-point line and his infamous clutch gene would almost assuredly make for some eyes-glazed-over stat lines."
More news:
Jayson Tatum Receives Injury Advice From Former Celtics Forward
Celtics Called Out for Trading Away Former First-Round Draft Pick
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.