Celtics Decision to Cut Young Guard Surprisingly Critical for Boston's Future
The Boston Celtics have finally accomplished their prime mission this offseason, sans injured six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum: to avoid a payroll above the league's harsh second luxury tax apron.
Tatum will be shelved for most or, more likely, all of the 2025-26 season as he recovers from an Achilles tendon tear suffered during the Celtics' six-game second round series loss to the New York Knicks.
With incoming new owner William Chisholm clearly uninterested in overpaying for a club with no realistic shot of winning a 19th championship next summer, Boston team president Brad Stevens traded away two starters — six-time All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for guard Anfernee Simons and one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Georges Niang and a second rounder — and let key reserve center Luke Kornet walk in free agency.
Power forward/center Al Horford remains a free agent, but he's likely destined for the Golden State Warriors.
So the team has effectively ditched three of its top six players, with a fourth — its best — probably shelved all year.
More news: Celtics' Al Horford Holding Up Free Agency, Says Insider
But Boston remained over the Celtics' second luxury tax apron.
Until now.
Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, Davison has already moved on, having inked a new contract with the Houston Rockets.
Read more: Just-Waived Celtics Guard Signs with Major West Contender
According to the league's transactions log, Davison's deal is a two-way contract, although Haynes has not reported the contract details just yet.
Because Davison logged three seasons' worth of two-way contracts with the Celtics, he had become ineligible for anything but a standard roster spot in Boston, per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints.
By waiving Davison, the Celtics were able to duck under the second luxury tax apron, which opens up several roster-building mechanisms.
As Donabedian astutely predicted, Davison wasn't short of suitors, thanks to a productive 30-game regular season run with Boston's NBAGL affiliate, the Maine Celtics, that netted him an All-NBA G League First Team selection last season. Across those 30 games, Davison averaged 25.1 points on .483/.336/.742 shooting splits, 7.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per.
More news:
Former Celtics Champion Gets Exciting New Gig
Jayson Tatum Receives Injury Advice From Former Celtics Forward
Celtics Called Out for Trading Away Former First-Round Draft Pick
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.