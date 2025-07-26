Celtics' Al Horford Holding Up Free Agency, Says Insider
After doing exactly zilch in free agency thus far, the Golden State Warriors may be the most interesting club left on the board.
The team is still in the midst of negotiations on a new deal with restricted free agent power forward Jonathan Kuminga, although it appears that both Golden State and Kuminga may benefit from a divorce by way of a sign-and-trade.
When it comes to free agency, the Warriors clearly still need center help, and there are a few seasoned vets available, plus some trade options. Golden State is also apparently seeking more backcourt depth.
Boston Celtics champion power forward/center Al Horford's decision making, meanwhile, has helped create a cooling effect for the rest of the NBA's free agent frenzy, with several decorated veterans still very much in play.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reveals that Horford has only been connected with one team at this point in the summer.
Free agent shooting guard De'Anthony Melton, who was only traded away from Golden State to the Brooklyn Nets last season after suffering a season-ending partial ACL tear, is expected to return to the team this year. But Kuminga is putting a cramp in their styles.
"The main reason Horford and Melton, or any other player, have yet to sign with the Warriors is because of Kuminga's holdout," Siegel explains. "If the Dubs were to agree to multiple contracts right now, they would inch closer to the tax apron and basically take away their ability to match a potential offer sheet that could come in from another team for Kuminga."
Because Horford is the best free agent big man on the market, however, his signing also appears to be pausing the fates of the lesser power forwards and centers available.
"If, by some chance, Horford decides he no longer wants to wait on the Warriors and he ultimately retires or joins another team, Trey Lyles and Chris Boucher would become backup plans for this team. Until Horford signs, these two are forced to wait in free agency. Golden State is the only team being linked to Horford at this juncture, especially after Summer League," Siegel writes.
