Celtics' $19.5 Million Free Agent Predicted To Join West Contender
The Celtics' roster looks a lot different than it did a year ago. They have already decided to trade Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. They have also lost Luke Kornet in free agency.
Adding Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang isn't enough to keep the Celtics as title contenders without Jayson Tatum next season. Any other losses would further damage that chance.
Al Horford is another player that the Celtics wanted to bring back this offseason. He was mentioned by Brad Stevens as one of their top priorities. It doesn't look like that's going to happen.
It looks increasingly likely that Horford will leave the Celtics and sign with the Warriors, according to Bleacher Report. He has been linked to them for some time.
Golden State needs a center who can help spread the floor and get rebounds. They have been lacking that for the last few years, and they need someone who can do that for their style of play.
At this stage in his career, he is best used as someone who can help hit open 3's and grab some boards. If he does start for the Warriors, he won't be able to play heavy minutes.
Boston needs a starting center of the future, even if they were to bring Horford back. He is 38 years old and likely only has one more year left in the NBA.
From Horford's perspective, he wants to win a title in that final year. Coming back to Boston wouldn't help him achieve that goal since Jayson Tatum is going to miss the entire year with a torn Achilles.
Right now, Boston has Neemias Queta and Luka Garza as the only centers on their roster. They need to add at least one more veteran guy who can help them.
The options at center are becoming increasingly thin as the days pass. Boston might have to use those young centers next season before doing something next season to address that spot.
This past season with the Celtics, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
