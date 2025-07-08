Brad Stevens Shares Unfortunate Update on Al Horford’s Celtics Future
The future of Al Horford in Boston seemed bleak at the start of free agency.
And a week later, it's not any better. Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, met with the media on Tuesday and shared that it is unlikely Horford will return to don the green and white.
"I'd say that's unlikely," said Stevens
Horford has spent seven seasons in Boston, including the last four seasons. He is an unrestricted free agent and is also contemplating retirement.
Heading into the offseason, Horford’s future in Boston was very much up in the air. But as time has passed, the picture has started to come into focus — and Stevens’ recent comments only added weight to the concerns many already had.
The 39-year-old's best days may be behind him, but he is still a highly sought-after free agent. Horford has been linked to teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, two teams that desperately need depth at the center position.
While his age isn't ideal, Horford continues to produce at a high level — and that remained true for the Celtics last season. Despite being load-managed throughout the year, the veteran big man made the most of his time on the floor, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 42.3 percent overall and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc in 60 games, logging 27.7 minutes per outing.
Horford has played seven seasons with Boston over two separate stints, and he's been a reliable presence throughout. During his time in the green and white, he’s averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and a career-best 38.8 percent from three-point range.
Whether he hangs up his sneakers or signs with a new team, Horford will always be beloved in Boston.
