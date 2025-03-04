Celtics Add Top G League Forward to Bolster Roster
The Boston Celtics have announced that they have signed G League forward Miles Norris to a two-way contract.
The Celtics announced the move on Tuesday, and Joe Mazzulla talked about what he likes about Norris' game after he was spotted at the practice facility.
“His length, his athleticism, he’s shown a decent ability to shoot the ball.”
Norris also spoke to the media and expressed his excitement about joining an organization like Boston.
“I love the city of Boston. I've been here a couple times. I'm gonna get used to the cold weather, though, because I'm a California guy… but, I love it out here, so far – I love the people, coaching staff, the whole organization," said Norris.
The undrafted forward also mentioned how he found out he was signing a two-way deal with Boston.
“I was actually on the connecting flight back from Santa Cruz G League game. My agent called me real quick. He said, ‘Go home, pack up, be ready to go in the morning.”
The 6-foot-7 forward signed from Memphis Hustle of the G League. In his time there, he appeared in 36 games between the regular season and the Tip-Off Tournament, averaging 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc (119-for-308).
Norris is also a former college teammate Payton Pritchard at the University of Oregon. He also discussed what it's like to reunite with the champion guard.
“Payton’s a great guy. It's good to see him again — good to be back playing with him again after college… it's like a full circle moment for me and Payton," said Norris.
Although Norris played at the University of Oregon, he finished his college career at UC-Santa Barbra, where he was named the All-Big West Second Team as a senior following the 2022-23 season when he averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and shot 39.1 percent from three.
The 24-year-old will wear No. 44 for the Celtics.
This is the third organization Norris will join. He has yet to record an NBA minute.
More Celtics: NBA Insider Calls Celtics vs West Powerhouse the Ideal Finals Matchup
Jaylen Brown Warns NBA to Not 'Sleep' on Celtics
Paul Pierce Believes Celtics' Jayson Tatum Gets Underappreciated in NBA
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Enters Rare NBA History Alongside LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.