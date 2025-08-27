Celtics' Al Horford Expected to Sign 2-Year Deal With West Squad, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics are almost guaranteed to be losing Al Horford in free agency this summer.
Horford has been linked to the Golden State Warriors for most of the offseason. NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that Horford is expected to sign a two-year deal that includes a player option with the Warriors.
More news: Celtics’ Trade of Veteran Player Ruined His Plans for International Competition This Summer
However, that contract can not be finalized until Golden State figures out what to do with Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old restricted free agent has yet to decide whether to accept the Warriors’ two-year, $45 million offer or accept his one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer.
The two-year contract would limit Kuminga’s control over his future in 2026, as it includes a team option instead of a player option. But it would also guarantee him $20 million, while the qualifying offer guarantees control but not a high-paying salary.
Regardless of the route he takes, Kuminga will likely depart from the Warriors after the 2025-26 season. Siegel said Kuminga does not want to play for Golden State and wants to have control over where he plays and how much he is paid after the February trade deadline and into 2026.
Kuminga reportedly explored sign-and-trade options with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings ahead of NBA Summer League. But those two choices no longer seem to be on the table.
Therefore, Kuminga and the Warriors are left battling over the forward’s future with the franchise. Siegel said Golden State could alter their offer to put an end to disagreement in September but Kuminga does not have many options with other teams anyway.
Until the Warriors can come to an agreement with Kuminga, they will not be able to sign Horford. Brooklyn Nets shooting guard De’Anthony Melton and other players are also awaiting Kuminga’s decision.
Horford will fit well on the Warriors, especially after long-time Golden State veteran Kevon Looney signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in June.
More news: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Internet Into Frenzy With New Look
The five-time NBA All-Star averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 60 regular season games with the Celtics.
If the Warriors take too long to settle their stand-off with Kuminga, Horford could explore other options with other teams or retire altogether. However, it is highly expected for Horford to stick with signing with the Warriors, despite the interest he has garnered around the league.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.