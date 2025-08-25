Celtics’ Trade of Veteran Player Ruined His Plans for International Competition This Summer
A Boston Celtic trade effectively ruined a brief Boston forward's summer.
Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Niang was gearing up to play for Senegal at the AfroBasket tournament this summer — but his multiple trades so disrupted his offseason that the move became impractical.
"League sources say that Senegal nearly had Georges Niang on its roster for the tournament now that Niang has secured a Senegalese passport, but he was ultimately unavailable to play international ball this summer after being traded twice," Stein writes. "The 32-year-old was recently reacquired by Utah from Boston after initially featuring in the three-way trade that sent Kristaps Porziņģis from the Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks."
