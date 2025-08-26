Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Internet Into Frenzy With New Look
Former NBA legend Dennis Rodman built a reputation based on dogged determination, rebounding, energy, effort, and elite defensive ability.
As his career evolved, non-basketball fans grew accustomed to recognizing him for his appearance. Rodman's creativity and uniqueness led to him experimenting with a host of different hairstyles.
From cheetah print to bright green and everything in-between, you knew exactly where Rodman was on the court at all times. He even became a fashion icon from it — and you'll see his face with his colorful hair all over t-shirts decades after he stopped playing.
While Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum isn't outwardly as garish as Rodman was/is, those on social media have indicated a change in Tatum's usual hairstyle. While different from his days at Duke and with the Celtics, it's a very clean look nonetheless.
Tatum has been seen in multiple different locations sporting cornrows rather than his traditional variation of a high-top fade.
The look has caused quite a stir on social media. It's even got teammate Jaylen Brown talking. Brown was making an appearance on a twitch stream recently when he got a glimpse into Tatum's new hairstyle.
NBA Fans Weigh In
One of the commenters on the stream mentioned that Tatum changed up his look. Responding candidly and off-the-cuff, Brown said "H*ll no. [Tatum] got braids? Nah, that's crazy. JT got braids? That's insane. JT [is] just doing anything now."
Clearly, it was a shocking surprise for Brown who seemed to be in disbelief by Tatum's choice. The larger picture beyond the physical appearance of Boston's superstar player is the fact he's been out in public seemingly without any sign of a real injury.
In the wake of tearing his Achilles versus the New York Knicks, many had assumed Tatum would be gone for the entirety of next year. He still could be — though the decision to quickly have the Achilles surgery in New York less than 24 hours after suffering the injury may have been immense in getting Tatum back on the court.
Workout clips have surfaced with Tatum looking very good. While he's still seemingly a ways away from action in an NBA game, some in Beantown are hopeful that Tatum could come back this year in some capacity.
