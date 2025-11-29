3 Celtics Starters Could Miss Timberwolves Matinee Game

A triumvirate of Boston Celtics starters could sit out Saturday's clash against the similarly middling Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per Boston's official X account, four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown and starting center Neemias Queta could both join six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum riding pine for their matinee Minnesota matchup.

Injury Report update:



Jaylen Brown (low back spasms) - QUESTIONABLE

Neemias Queta - (left ankle sprain) - PROBABLE

Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair) - OUT

Derrick White - AVAILABLE https://t.co/ebtF9AhkRy — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 29, 2025

Brown is questionable to play through low back spasms. Queta is considered probable to return from his left ankle sprain. Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White has a right calf contusion, but he has been upgraded from probable to available.

