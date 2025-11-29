3 Celtics Starters Could Miss Timberwolves Matinee Game
A triumvirate of Boston Celtics starters could sit out Saturday's clash against the similarly middling Minnesota Timberwolves.
Per Boston's official X account, four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown and starting center Neemias Queta could both join six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum riding pine for their matinee Minnesota matchup.
Brown is questionable to play through low back spasms. Queta is considered probable to return from his left ankle sprain. Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White has a right calf contusion, but he has been upgraded from probable to available.
This story will be updated...
