Celtics' Al Horford Reveals Decision on NBA Future After Florida Title Win
Boston Celtics star big man Al Horford was in attendance for his alma mater's appearance in the national title game on Monday.
The Flordia Gators came out on top, with Horford in attendance, as they secured their third title in program history. The Gators also collected their first title since 2007, when Horford helped lead them to back-to-back titles.
Following the win, Horford caught up with NBC Sports' John Fanta and offered some insight into his future.
Horford shared that he intends to return for another season, confirming he'll be back on the court next year. He also gave a nod to Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., expressing confidence that the talented scorer will be making his way to the NBA in the near future.
“I know that I’m gonna be playing against [Walter Clayton Jr.] next season in the pros. Maybe he’ll be with us.”
Horford, 38, is currently in his 18th season in the league. The former Gator has established a stellar career for himself, having been named a five-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA member, 2017-18 All-Defensive team member, and 2007-08 All-Rookie team member.
Horford has been a key member of every team he has played for, but especially the Celtics. He helped guide the Celtics to their title last season, and the goal for the two sides remains the same this season.
Although Horford won't play on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, he has been more available than not this season, playing 59 games out of a possible 79.
Horford won't play on Tuesday as he is dealing with a knee issue. He will likely play against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
While Horford is not the same player he was with the Atlanta Hawks in his early years, he is just as effective with the Celtics. In the season, he has averaged 8.9 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 36 percent from three in 27.6 minutes of action.
Of the 59 games he has played, he has started in 41 of them.
The Celtics have high aspirations, and they are certainly playing like it. With the season winding down, all hands must be on deck to finish the job.
