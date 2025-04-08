Ranking the Celtics' Four Possible First-Round Playoff Opponents
The Boston Celtics have locked themselves into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They have been in that spot for most of the season, as they failed to catch Cleveland for the top spot.
Still, they feel really good about where they sit. They are one of the best road teams in the history of the league, soo they don't need home-court advantage.
As the season winds down, there are four different teams that they could play in the first round of the playoffs. There are some teams that they would rather face more than others. We rank them from the teams they would most like to play to the ones they'd least likely like to face.
Read more: Celtics Big Man Reaches Milestone Only Few in Franchise Have Matched
4. Orlando Magic
The Magic were a good story early in the year when they were fully healthy. Unfortunately, injuries have really taken their toll on them.
Jalen Suggs is out for the year, and he is their best perimeter defensive player. Orlando's offense is too disgusting to keep up with Boston, so they would love to face the Magic in the first round.
3. Miami Heat
Miami has fallen apart since Jimmy Butler torpedoed their season. He was a massive distraction for most of the time around the trade deadline.
Now that he is gone, the Heat don't have anyone close to a star. They have been going through the motions at the end of the year, clearly waiting so they can make some vacation plans.
More Celtics news: Former Celtics Star Snubs Nikola Jokic in NBA All-Time Rankings
2. Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks are a team that can get hot offensively, depending on the night. Trae Young is still dangerous enough that he can draw 12 fouls and shoot 20 free throws in a game.
Atlanta, at their best, could take a couple of games off the Celtics. They would just be an annoying team to face because of their pace in the first round.
1. Chicago Bulls
The Bulls suddenly look like a competent basketball team. They have won seven of their last nine games and have been playing really connected basketball for the first time this year.
They would, by far, be the most competitive team against the Celtics in the first round. Josh Giddey would be a handful to defend, and their pace would tire Boston out.
The Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, would likely beat all of these teams in a first-round series.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Thinks Derrick White Isn't Fouled Enough
NBA Insider Identifies This Slight Weakness in Celtics' Repeat Chances
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.