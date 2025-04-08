Celtics Big Man Reaches Milestone Only Few in Franchise Have Matched
The Boston Celtics cruised to a comfortable win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. They maintained control for most of the game and never let the outcome slip into doubt.
More Celtics: NBA Insider Identifies This Slight Weakness in Celtics' Repeat Chances
With the contest firmly in hand by the final quarter, every available Celtic saw action, making it a well-rounded team performance. Among those who made a strong impact was big man Luke Kornet, who delivered one of his best outings of the season.
Kornet notched an impressive double-double, finishing the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Perhaps most notably, nine of those rebounds came on the offensive glass—a career-high for the veteran center.
That effort placed him in rare company, as he became just the fifth Celtics player since 2000 to record nine or more offensive rebounds in a single game, joining the ranks of Brandon Bass, Robert Williams, Aron Baynes, Kendrick Perkins, and Jared Sullinger.
Now in his fourth season with the Celtics, Kornet has carved out a consistent and valuable role in the rotation.
This season has marked a turning point in his career. He’s played in 69 games—just one shy of a personal best—and is averaging a career-high 18.4 minutes per game. His production has followed suit, averaging 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and nearly a block per game, all while shooting an efficient 68 percent from the field.
The 29-year-old has also started 14 games this season, showcasing his readiness to enter the spotlight.
Kornet’s ability to contribute on both ends of the floor—particularly his timing on the boards and touch around the rim—has endeared him to Celtics fans.
He’s become a quiet but crucial part of Boston’s depth, and his versatility could prove vital come playoff time. Whether it's filling in during key stretches or providing a burst of energy on second-chance plays, Kornet has positioned himself as a reliable presence in the postseason rotation.
As the regular season winds down, his future in Boston remains uncertain, with free agency looming. Still, in the immediate picture, Kornet’s performance and consistency could be a deciding factor in the Celtics’ championship push.
More Celtics: Several Key Celtics Could Miss Upcoming Matchup Against Knicks
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Thinks Derrick White Isn't Fouled Enough
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum is Making a Strong Push for MVP
Celtics New NBA Single-Season Record Bodes Well for Playoff Push
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.