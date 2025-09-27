Celtics' Anfernee Simons Linked to West Powerhouse in Potential Trade
The Boston Celtics made the decision to trade Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons. Most of the motivation for that was cap-related.
Holiday is still owed a ton of money over the next three years, and he's 35 years old. He's owed $105 million over that time. Simons only has one year left on his deal.
Still, the Celtics have been trying to trade him from the moment they got him in order to avoid paying the luxury tax this season. One pundit believes a Western Conference team should consider trying to get him.
NBA pundit links Celtics guard to Western Conference team
Brad Botkin of CBS Sports believes that the Rockets should consider trying to trade for Simons in the wake of Fred VanVleet tearing his ACL.
"Boston took on Simons because he's on an expiring deal whereas Holiday is due three more years, which is to say they probably aren't tied all that tightly to him beyond giving him something of a free season as a tryout for inclusion in their future," Botkin writes.
Botkin thinks that the Celtics would entertain a trade for VanVleet in exchange for Simons, despite VanVleet being out for the season now with that injury.
"He's set to make $27.6 million this season," Botkin notes. "VanVleet basically makes the money work. Houston can afford to throw in a draft pick and get a damn good offensive player without compromising any defensive parts."
Celtics guard Anfernee Simons is still likely to stay on the roster this season
Simons is likely going to stay with the Celtics throughout the season at this point. At the very least, he is likely going to stay with the team through the trade deadline.
The Rockets wouldn't have the assets to get Simons, especially because Boston is unlikely to want VanVleet in return since he is not going to play at all this season.
The Celtics will wait to see if anyone wants him at the deadline, but they might have to make some other moves to get under the luxury tax in the meantime.
Last season with the Blazers, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
