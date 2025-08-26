Celtics Join Celebration of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement With Hilarious Post
The Boston Celtics have added to the excitement over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announcing their engagement with quite a clever post.
The Celtics' social media team counted down the days until Swift and Kelce got engaged (which is 0), the days until Swift's next album comes out (37), and finally, the days until Celtics basketball returns (56).
Kelce is a 10-time Pro Bowl tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has earned four All-Pro selections, and has three Super Bowl rings to his name. He is preparing to go into his 13th season in the NFL and is coming off of a brutal Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Swift announced that her 12th studio album will release on Oct. 3, 2025, and did so earlier this month on an episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Kelce — her now fiancé — and his brother, Jason.
Jason notably played for the Eagles for 13 seasons as their center. He collected seven Pro Bowls, six All-Pro honors, and won a Super Bowl with them in 2017.
The 56 days until the regular season returns, however, appear to be the most pivotal part of the post for Boston fans. With all the uncertainty regarding the Celtics' roster, die-hard fans are perhaps much more anxious about what the on-court product will look like, and less about celebrity engagements.
The Celtics received some criticism in their replies to the post, but regardless, it still doesn't address the unknown going into next season.
With veteran center Al Horford still not having made a decision regarding his future, Anfernee Simons not having a concrete spot with the team amid trade rumors, and of course, what life will look like without superstar Jayson Tatum, there is a lot to be nervous about.
All that fans can control at this point of the offseason — even when there are major pop culture events that take over the internet for the moment — is their expectations of who is on the current roster and who will be trotting out of the tunnel on Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers to kick off the new year.
The first week of the season will be a test as the season opener at home is followed by three road games in a row against the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and New Orleans Pelicans.
