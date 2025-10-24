Celtics Announce Key Offseason Addition Ruled Out for Knicks Game
In this story:
The Boston Celtics will be without a critical new addition ahead of their first game (that counts) against the New York Knicks since being ousted during the second round of the playoffs last spring.
Noa Dalzell of CLNS reports that fresh free agent signing Luka Garza, who's been functioning as Neemias Queta's chief backup center, will miss Friday night's action — although he's traveling with the club to Madison Square Garden.
This story will be updated...
Published