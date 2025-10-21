Celtics’ Derrick White Reveals Where He Wants to Retire
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White has been an integral part of the team's success since the Celtics acquired him in a midseason trade with San Antonio in the 2021-22 season.
As he enters his fifth season in Boston, White is hoping that he's found the team he'll remain with for the rest of his NBA career.
More news: Celtics HC Noncommittal on Jaylen Brown's Opening Night Status Amid Injury
The 31-year-old was recently on a Twitch stream with the social media star N3on, who asked White if he planned to retire as a member of the Boston Celtics.
"I hope so," White told N3on. "That would be the dream."
More news: Celtics Tabbed as Landing Spot for All-Star Free Agent as Season Nears
White averaged over 15 points per game in the Celtics' 2023-24 NBA title run and proved himself to be the scrappy competitor needed on a Joe Mazzulla-coached team.
As the Celtics are facing the likelihood of a full season without their leading scorer in forward Jayson Tatum — who is steadily working his way back from an Achilles tear — White has an opportunity to step up both as a scorer and a team leader.
Recent news about the possibility of four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown missing time to start the season only further opens the door for White to be a key contributor on offense.
Celtics On CLNS reporter Noa Dalzell said that she thinks White will have an increased role is Brown misses significant time to start the season.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Derrick White is averaging 25 points per game, especially if Jaylen is sidelined for the first few games of the season," Dalzell predicted on Saturday.
Derrick White on the Rise
White showed that he can a player capable of being the team's leading scorer throughout the postseason, in particular during the last game when Brown went down with a hamstring injury.
In 35 minutes of action, White scored 33 points, adding six assists, nine rebounds and four blocked. He attempted a whopping 17 three-point shots, sinking six of them while making 7-of-9 free throw attempts in the Celtics' overtime win.
"A lot of the load was shouldered by Derrick White, who had a monster performance in that overtime game," Dalzell said. "I think he's going to be critical for this team, particularly if Jaylen is out."
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.