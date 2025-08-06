Celtics Appear to Make Decision on Al Horford Following Latest Move
The Boston Celtics made it a priority in the offseason to try to bring back both Luke Kornet and Al Horford in free agency. Brad Stevens made that clear while he was speaking to the media.
Unfortunately, it looks like they won't be bringing back either player. Kornet left to sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs, so he is officially off the board.
While Horford has yet to sign a deal with another team, the Celtics are under the impression that he will be signing with the Golden State Warriors once the Jonathan Kuminga stuff gets figured out.
Boston clearly has decided to stop pursuing him after they decided to sign Chris Boucher. Boucher was a free agent after playing the last seven seasons with the Raptors.
This signing sends a clear message that the Celtics are no longer trying to bring back Horford. They have no illusions that they will be able to bring the veteran back.
Horford seemed to have made the decision to leave Boston a while ago. Had he wanted to stay, he would have signed a deal to return almost as soon as free agency started.
Bringing in Boucher gives the Celtics a veteran presence off the bench. He is someone who does a lot of what Horford does, which is grab rebounds and hit wide-open 3's.
Boucher isn't as good a defender as Horford was in his prime, but Horford is no longer in his prime. That's the point of letting him sign with another team.
The Celtics are going to be able to give Boucher playing time right out of the shoot, which is what they are going to need if they are going to succeed next season.
Boston doesn't want to have a gap year like everyone else seems to think they will have. They want to still compete for a playoff spot and win at the highest level.
This past season with the Celtics, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Boucher averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game for the Raptors.
