What Does Celtics Rotation Look Like Following Chris Boucher Signing?
The Boston Celtics have struck again!
On Tuesday, team general manager and president Brad Stevens opted to continue cutting costs and lean into what will be a "gap year" sans injured six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum in 2025-26.
First, it was revealed by ESPN's Shams Charania that Stevens had shipped forward Georges Niang — plus a pair of forthcoming second-round draft picks, into a Utah Jazz trade exception, in exchange for rookie second-round pick wing Reggie Luis Jr.
As Charania notes, ditching Niang's contract helps Boston dip further below the NBA's tough second luxury tax apron — and inch closer to avoding its first.
Boston brought in Niang and a second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks, as part of a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets to ditch former starting center Kristaps Porzingis.
More news: Celtics Make Trade, Send $25.5 Million Forward to West Squad
Next, Charania reported that the Celtics had inked free agent power forward/center Chris Boucher to a guaranteed one-season, $3.3 million deal.
The 6-foot-9 Oregon product will now reunite with former college teammate Payton Pritchard, the league's reigning Sixth Man of the Year.
Niang, who like Boucher is 32, is on an expiring $8.2 million contract — meaning Boston will save $4.9 million in the deal, assuming it doesn't keep Luis.
More news: Celtics Signing NBA Champion Big to $3.3 Million Deal Following Georges Niang Trade
Luis could be signed to a two-way deal potentially. As Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog observes, Luis had been on such an agreement with Utah.
So what will Boston's lineup look like now, with all these moving pieces in transition?
Let's project the revamped Celtics' first five and their core bench, provided Stevens doesn't make additional deals (more on that later).
Starters: Point guard Anfernee Simons, shooting guard Derrick White, small forward Jaylen Brown, power forward Sam Hauser, center Chris Boucher
Bench: Point guard Payton Pritchard, forward Josh Minott, center Neemias Queta, center Luka Garza
Boucher is a bit of a string bean, and it's possible that incumbent former fourth-string center Queta could — a legit seven-footer — could serve as the team's starting center.
Simons, who has yet to enjoy an introductory presser on ostensibly his new team (he was acquired as part of the Celtics' Jrue Holiday trade earlier this summer), might get flipped before the start of the season, in which case Pritchard would slot in as the starter.
Young pieces like Jordan Walsh and rookie Hugo Gonzalez might get a shot at cracking head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation, too.
More news: Celtics Star Gets Honest About Offseason Changes: 'It Definitely Sucks'
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.