Celtics’ Georges Niang Trade Has Major Implications on Anfernee Simons' Future, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics made a key trade on Tuesday, dealing newly acquired forward Georges Niang for R.J. Lewis Jr., who is on a two-way contract.
Niang was set to get paid $8.2 million from Boston, but now the team saves most of the money from that contract and lowers its cap sheet as a whole.
The 18-time NBA champions had one goal entering the offseason — shed salary and get under the second apron luxury tax threshold.
The Niang deal was one step in a larger plan from the franchise, and the move may have cleared up the future of guard Anfernee Simons.
Simons came over from the Jrue Holiday deal that sent the veteran guard over to the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to Celtics insider Bobby Manning, the Niang trade does have ripple effects on Simons future.
"About to dive into the details but [I] sense this increases likelihood Simons plays out most of this season in Boston," Manning posted on X.
Simons is set to make more than $20 million, but the Celtics will not move him to save money, Manning said.
As an expensive, hyper-competitive team, the Celtics racked up several big contracts over the past season, a known consequence for any successful team.
The NBA put harsh penalties on teams who consistently go past the salary cap, limiting their abilities to get trades and signings done, while also handing ownership a massive tax bill.
This put pressure on the president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, to lower the payroll, and this offseason, he has done just that.
