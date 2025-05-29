Celtics' Baylor Scheierman Reveals Impact of Jayson Tatum Mentorship
The Boston Celtics had their season end far too early in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and even worse, lost Jayson Tatum to a torn achilles towards the end of Game 4.
Before the devastation, Celtics rookie shooting guard Baylor Scheierman revealed the ways that Tatum was there for him from the first day he entered Boston.
“The first day I stepped foot into the practice facility, he was there signing his new contract,” Scheierman told Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog. “And just from the jump, he was always there for me to talk to.”
From there, the No. 30 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft asked the superstar about what would be next in his NBA journey, and the relationship blossomed.
“I asked him about Summer League and what to expect, and he shared everything and gave me some advice on how I should go about it and whatnot,” Scheierman said. “And it’s just how he’s been the whole year.”
Tatum spoke positively on Scheierman later on in the season and praised the young Celtic.
“His understanding of the game is very high,” Tatum said. “Very high IQ player — knows where to be on the floor spacing wise.”
“He just has really good instincts, obviously can shoot the ball — not the most athletic, but understands how to use his body.”
Scheierman also discussed the confidence that the superstar was able to provide him during the end of the regular season. The rookie ended the year on 48.8 percent shooting and 47.4 percent from three in March, including 17.3 minutes per game.
“The last stretch of the season, when I was getting a lot of minutes, he was just continually in my ear telling me to be confident, continue to be aggressive, and shoot the ball when I’m open,” Scheierman said. “That’s just the type of teammate he is — the type of guy he is — just instilling confidence in everybody that’s on the court and on the bench.”
