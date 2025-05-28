Former Lakers Star Loves Derrick White to Warriors Idea
The Boston Celtics are going to have to make some major changes this offseason. With a massive luxury tax bill about to come due, they have to shed some salary.
The new CBA has forced the Celtics to make some tough decisions on who they want to keep on their roster. It's going to be tough for Brad Stevens to make decisions on certain players.
One player that has been popping up in some trade rumors is Derrick White. White is a starter that the Celtics would like to keep because of what he can do on defense.
White is someone who is coveted around the rest of the league, so he would be able to fetch a lot in return. Besides Jaylen Brown, he would probably get the most in return.
A former Lakers star actually loves one trade idea that would send White to the Golden State Warriors. Former guard Lou Williams thinks a swap with Jonathan Kuminga would be good for both teams.
"He (White) fits their style. He can shoot the basketball. He's going to be able to defend. He's tough. He's smart, a very cerebral basketball player. He checks all of the boxes for the style of play that the Golden State Warriors like to play."
The question is whether or not the Celtics are that interested in Kuminga in return for him. There's a shot that they might be able to get slightly more for White.
White is someone that the Celtics would love to keep for the foreseeable future. He is a really valuable player for the system that Boston likes to run.
Golden State would certainly love to have him to pair with Curry, so they could have a defensive player who can help Curry on that end of the court.
White is one of the best options that the Celtics have for the future of the guard spot. They'd much rather part ways with Jrue Holiday than White.
This past season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
