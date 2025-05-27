Celtics' Jayson Tatum Shares Heartwarming Meetup With Damian Lillard Amid Recovery
The Boston Celtics were crushed when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in their second-round series against the Knicks. While it was a crushing way to essentially end their playoff run, that's not the worst part of the injury.
Tatum will now miss most of next season because of the injury. It will rob him of a year of his prime, which could end up closing the Celtics' title window.
Tatum is one of the ten best players in the league when he is fully healthy. Having him suffer this injury crushes any hopes of them competing for the title next year.
Another superstar who suffered the same devastating injury in the playoffs is Bucks guard Damian Lillard. He tore his Achilles when the Bucks were eliminated by the Pacers in the first round.
With both of them suffering from the same injury, they met up to give each other some encouragement as they both attack rehab as best they can.
This injury is a little bit easier for Tatum to deal with because he is much younger than Lillard. He is still in the prime of his career, as he is just 27 years old.
Lillard is 35 years old, so he has a much tougher road to get back to the level of play that he had this season. His career is much closer to being over.
It's nice for Tatum to support someone who is much closer to ending his career with the same injury. He understands exactly what Lillard is going through.
Boston is going to have to figure out a way to win games without Tatum in the lineup. Jaylen Brown is going to have to take a much bigger load offensively.
How well he is supported will be determined by what the Celtics decide to do in the offseason in terms of shedding salary. There will likely be at least two new starters next season.
This past season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three.
