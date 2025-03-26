Celtics Big Man Seen as Top Candidate for Offseason Move
The Boston Celtics are going to have a lot of tough decisions to make in the offseason. Once the season ends, they could make some serious changes to the roster.
Boston has one of the most expensive rosters in the entire NBA. The luxury tax bill that is going to come for Boston is going to be massive.
Now that the Celtics have a new owner, there could be some players who are on their way out because that tax bill might not be palatable for Bill Chisholm, the new owner.
Even if it is, there are still some players who are going to have to leave in order to keep paying the current guys that they have.
They have one player that Bleacher Report thinks will end up having the best chance to leave in free agency. That player is center Luke Kornet.
Kornet is going to be 30 years old and he has no pathway to being a starting center. Neemias Queta has given them some decent minutes at center too, so they don't necessarily need Kornet moving forward.
The Celtics will also have Al Horford back if he wants to continue to play basketball. Every season is year-to-year to him at this point, which makes sense.
Getting rid of Kornet doesn't really solve the Celtics' cap issue. His contract isn't one that really contributes heavily to the big luxury tax bill that they have coming in the summer.
Boston would likely have to get rid of Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday via trade in order to alleviate their cap issues. Getting rid of a small contract like Kornet doesn't do much for them.
If Kornet does move on in the offseason, he will find a home somewhere else. He is a good cheap option for a team that needs some depth at the center position.
So far this season, Kornet is averaging 5.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Kornet is shooting 67.9 percent from the field and hasn't made a three.
