Celtics Blockbuster 5-Player Trade Proposal Lands $186 Million All-Star in Boston
The Boston Celtics remain active during the NBA offseason, discussing deals with several teams as they try to retool their roster.
This summer, the Celtics already moved on from key veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, clearing up cap space and saving millions in luxury tax.
Boston was facing a summer full of trades, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens delivered. He managed to acquire forward Georges Niang and guard Anfernee Simons. Both are expiring contracts and younger than their departing counterparts.
Many expected the Celtics to attach draft picks to move on from either Holiday or Porzingis, but both trades were done without sacrificing any long-term assets.
Steven might not be done yet, and Connor Thoms of Bleacher Report constructed a blockbuster trade that Boston should explore.
Thoms proposes that the Celtics should trade for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, giving up Simons, Sam Hauser, Niang, Neemias Queta, and two future first-round draft picks.
With Sabonis, Boston gets a top-tier center who rebounds at an elite level and can make for others out of the post.
With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster, the Celtics haven't played with an elite big man who moves well and possesses a high level of on-court feel.
He gives the team a true pick-and-roll center who fills a need after Al Horford and Porzingis left. Tatum is set to miss the upcoming season, but Sabonis should give him a unique player once he steps back on the court.
