Celtics Big Man Suddenly Leaves Team During Summer League
This summer is unique from the summers of the past few years for the Boston Celtics. In the last few years, they have been looking at guys on their Summer League roster who could eventually turn into rotation players.
This summer, they are actually looking for a couple of guys who might be able to join the rotation this year. The Celtics will have quite a few rotation spots open next year.
One player they brought in who many thought could have a chance at playing time is Charles Bassey. Bassey will only play three games for them in Summer League, though.
Bassey has suddenly left the Celtics' Summer League team and won't be back for any more games. Apparently, his contract was for only three games.
It's unclear what this means for Bassey's future with the Celtics, but it doesn't look great. They still need a third center on the roster for depth purposes, but it doesn't look like it will be Bassey.
Bassey played the most games of his career in San Antonio last season, appearing in 36 games. After the Spurs signed Luke Kornet away from the Celtics, they no longer need Bassey.
While he was with the Celtics, he was able to rebound fairly well, which is what he is known for, because of his high effort. His effort is what makes him a valuable bench player.
The Celtics started Summer League 3-1, so the roster has played pretty well for the most part. It was an impressive performance, but it remains to be seen if Bassey did enough to warrant a return to the main roster.
Boston will likely look elsewhere to fill out their center depth for the upcoming season. Bassey still has a shot to find a home elsewhere in the NBA, but his offensive skill set isn't varied enough to make a run at a full-time rotation spot.
The Celtics are not done making moves this offseason. They are still trying to move Anfernee Simons after he was acquired in a trade from the Trail Blazers. They might move on from Georges Niang, too.
