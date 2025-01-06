Celtics Blockbuster Trade Proposal Moves $134M Guard For Star
The Boston Celtics are one of the better teams across the NBA and are favorites to win the NBA title once again. Despite some recent ups and downs, the Celtics are poised to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy once again this season if all goes well.
Of course, health will be the main objective, as it is for all teams. But sometimes, championship level teams tend to tinker with rotations to keep things fresh.
While the Celtics aren't likely to make any major moves before the NBA trade deadline this year, there is always a chance that they could surprise everyone. Due to the new CBA restrictions, Boston is limited to only sending out one player so deals can be tricky.
But in this new trade scenario, Boston does make a fairly big deal and lands a star wing to add even more firepower to the table. After looking through the new CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what a deal could look like:
Celtics receive: Cameron Johnson and Gary Harris
Nets receive: Jett Howard, Cole Anthony, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Magic receive: Jrue Holiday
Losing Holiday would certainly hurt, especially to an East rival, but landing Johnson could be worth it. His shooting ability and defensive prowess would make Boston even tougher to deal with.
For the year, Johnson has averaged 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Johnson is also shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line for the year.
Boston still has enough guards to do this deal without it really making a different. The emergence of Payton Pritchard allows the Celtics the ability to move Holiday and they get off his long-term contract.
This move also helps to free some salary up so the Celtics don't have to pay too much tax. With the new CBA, if a team is at the second apron for too long, there are some harsh restirctions that no team wants to deal with.
Harris is an expiring contract so Boston would get off his salary at the end of the year. While this move likely would never happen, it's interesting to think about.
Boston could make a small move ahead of the deadline to shore up some depth but that is likely all they'll do.
