Celtics Fall to Thunder in Thrilling Potential NBA FInals Preview
The Boston Celtics shot poorly from the field and lost their 10th game of the season to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
More Celtics: Rookie Baylor Scheierman Has Huge Night with G League Squad
The Celtics dropped this one, 105-92.
The Celtics, who were in the game for most of it, struggled in the second half, scoring only 27 points in the final 24 minutes. Boston shot poorly from the field and especially from three, a place they have been living and dying from.
The Celtics shot a poor percentage from the field, 36.5 percent from the field and 19.6 percent from three. Boston attempted 46 threes but only knocked down nine of them.
In addition, they had 16 total turnovers, although they were tied with the Thunder for the same amount. While that is the case, the Celtics still were behind the Thunder in almost every major category, including fast break points, points in the paint, steals, and assists, to name a few.
The Thunder shot 44.8 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three on only 38 attempts, eight less than the Celtics, but knocked down seven more threes.
The Celtics had four of their five starters score 10-plus points but received no help from the bench as they combined for 13 points off the bench.
Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum led the team in scoring with 26 points along with 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two turnovers in 29 minutes of action while he shot 7-for-17 from the field.
The Thudner's best player and MVP candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was spectacular. In 29 minutes of action, he recorded a game-high 33 points on 11-for-23 shooting from the field, along with 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.
The Thunder improved to their 30th win of the season, the first team in the Western Conference to reach that market and the second team overall to reach that make.
The Celtics now sit five games back of the first seed in the Eastern Conference and suffered their fourth loss on the road. Surprisingly, the Celtics have a better record on the road than they do at home.
The Celtics will play one more game, the fourth and final of their four-game West road trip. Boston will look to go back to their home crowd with a 3-1 record on this trip instead of a 2-2 record.
More Celtics: Celtics Pick Up Perfect Complimentary Piece to Stars in New Mock Draft