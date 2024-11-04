Celtics Blockbuster Trade Proposal to Steal Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks
Rumors have been swirling around the NBA about the Milwaukee Bucks potentially trading away star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee has started the new NBA season off very poorly and it has led to speculation coming up regarding blowing up the core.
Antetokounmpo is the main piece to the puzzle for the Bucks and could net Milwaukee a haul in any potential trade. If Antetokounmpo were to become truly available, almost every trade in the NBA would be trying to land him.
While the Boston Celtics may be hard-pressed about going after him, they realistically could offer the Bucks one of the better potential offers in the league. While the Bucks may not want to make a deal with Boston, the Celtics could offer Antetokounmpo a real chance to win at a high level for years.
Boston has a pair of star forwards that they could entice the Bucks to make a deal. The Celtics likely wouldn't part with Jayson Tatum but Jaylen Brown could be an interesting option.
Brown was rumored to be on the trade block recently and the Celtics could explore another deal. While Brown did help Boston deliver a title last season, it could be in the best interest to move on from him, especially if they can land someone like Antetokounmpo.
Here is what a proposed blockbuster deal for the Bucks superstar could look like:
Celtics receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks receive: Jaylen Brown, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2026 second-round draft pick
Landing a player like Brown for Antetokounmpo could be one of the best packages that the Bucks may get. He is still only 28 years old, giving the Bucks a franchise cornerstone for the long haul.
Milwaukee would also recoup a few draft picks in this deal. They have traded away the majority of future assets that they own so it could be in their best interest to make a deal.
Boston could pair up two of the top-five players in the entire NBA and they could reign together for years to come. Antetokounmpo's strong defensive ability could stand out for the Celtics as well, giving them a legitimate two-way superstar.
It remains to be seen if Milwaukee will even make Antetokounmpo available but if they do, Boston should at least check in to see what it could take to land him.
