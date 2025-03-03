Celtics Center Reveals How Joe Mazzulla 'Flips the Script' With Coaching Philosophy
The Boston Celtics continue to push forward as they look to repeat as NBA champions this season. Boston is led by their core group of star players but they also have a strong rotation group that helps to fully round everything out.
One of those players is center Neemias Queta, who has responded well in the limited time on the court this season. Queta opened up about the coaching philosophy of head coach Joe Mazzulla and how he empowers the players to be the best by 'flipping the script'.
"I mean like, I just embrace it. Joe is just a different type of coach. He comes in there and he will so to speak, flip the script on how your supposed to think and it makes you go, 'okay that makes a lot of sense, okay man lets go'."
Queta has only averagde 14.1 minutes per game this season but he has been ready to go whenever called upon. Part of that is due to the coaching ways of Mazzulla and the big man is very appreciative of his head coach.
The center said that his tough skin does help things when it comes to dealing with Mazzulla.
"I feel like I've always had tough skin, all my coaches have been like pretty tough coaches, always got the best out of me but I don't think it's different with him, he's just really trying to teach me how to play, play the right way and I appreciate him for that. I appreciate the level that he holds me up to."
Despite his limited minutes, Queta stepped up when the Celtics needed it most in their recent win over the Denver Nuggets. With Boston missing some crucial pieces in the frontcourt, the big man played 17 minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Boston isn't likely to give Queta too much playing time in the postseason but if he is needed, he will be ready. The Celtics love players like this and Queta has certainly gotten the attention of the coaching staff this season.
