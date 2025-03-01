Fans Slam Celtics' Jayson Tatum for Showboating Antics Against Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics suffered one of their most crushing losses of the season on Friday night. They blew a 22-point lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost 123-116.
It was a game that could have inched them closer to possibly capturing the No. 1 seed with still over 20 games left in the season. However, they failed to execute down the stretch, which led to their 18th loss of the season and their 11th loss in front of their home fans.
While the loss was bad enough, fans on social media were going all in on Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum. A video of him during the first quarter went viral, and it came back to haunt him by the end of the game.
After the Celtics went up 25-3 in the first quarter, coming out of the gates hot, Tatum was talking a bit of smack towards the Cavaliers while walking back to his bench.
However, the Cavaliers made a monster comeback and collected one of their most impressive wins of the season, proving they are a threat to the Celtics' title hopes.
After the game, fans on social media had too much fun with Tatum and that viral video.
While it certainly wasn't Tatum's fault that the Celtics could secure the lead, you wouldn't know any better if you stood on X and did not watch the game.
The Celtics secured the big lead in the first quarter and led most of the game because of the 26-year-old superstar.
Tatum had arguably his best game of the season, recording 46 points on 19-for-37 shooting from the field, 16 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks in 41 minutes of action. The game was filled with playoff intensity, and you could see that from the moment of the first tip.
The fans in Boston were electric, but that all came crumbling down after Cleveland's incredible fight.
The Cavaliers had superstar performances by their star backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. On top of that, the potential Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, turned his attention towards the offensive end, especially in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers tightened the screws defensively, and the Celtics had no answer for that down the stretch.
It was a tough loss for the Celtics, and per usual, fans came after Tatum despite his spectacular performance.
