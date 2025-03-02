Celtics Surprisingly Waive 2024 NBA Draft Pick
The Boston Celtics have made a change to their roster after defeating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, 110-103.
The Celtics have announced that they have waived their 2024 draft pick, Anton Watson.
Boston shared via X.
Watson was the Celtics' No. 54 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of the University of Gonzaga. He has yet to make his NBA regular season debut.
The 24-year-old was on a two-way contract for the Celtics and played most of his time for their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
Watson was seen warming up on the court prior to Sunday's game.
Watson appeared in 37 total games (34 starts) for the Maine Celtics, including his Tip-Off Tournament and regular season appearances. He’s averaging 12.1 points while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three, along with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.9 minutes per game in 21 games and 18 starts.
Watson played five seasons for the Bulldogs and was stellar in his time in the Pacific Northwest. In his last season at Gonzaga, he averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
This move by the Celtics now allows them to add another two-way player before the March 4 signing deadline. The Celtics could sign either one of their two-way player in, Drew Peterson or JD Davison.
Boston also has an open spot on its standard 15-man roster. The Celtics have one of the more expensive rosters in the NBA, and adding any players to the roster would cost them millions in taxes.
Whoever the Celtics add to their roster, they are in a great spot. They sit with one of the league's best records at 43-18 and have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games.
The Celtics are at the top of many categories this season on both sides of the ball. They rank sixth in points per game (116.9), third in opponents points per game (108.3), 10th in total rebounds per game (52.9), and rank second in turnovers per game (12.0).
The Celtics are loaded from top to bottom and set to go on another title run soon.
