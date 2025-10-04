Celtics Coach Attended Baptism of Team's Free Agent Addition
The Boston Celtics have had a fraught 2025.
First, the club's title defense ended in disastrous tragedy, when six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon in the waning minutes of an eventual second-round playoff loss against the New York Knicks.
Granted, Boston seemed to be in jeopardy of falling into the 3-1 hole that they did eventually slip to even prior to Tatum's possibly career-altering injury. But without him, the Celtics had zero chance of winning it all for a second straight season.
Over the summer, team president Brad Stevens made a flurry of moves to slash salaries and help Boston dip beneath the NBA's brutal second luxury tax apron, ahead of a 2025-26 season that appears to be pretty much doomed.
When the dust had settled, Stevens had offloaded two starters — six-time All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday and one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis — in separate trades, and had let two other key championship rotation pieces — big man Al Horford and center Luke Kornet — leave in free agency.
New Boston Offseason Acquisitions
Beyond trading to acquire Anfernee Simons as part of the Holiday deal (he rerouted his trade haul from the Porzingis trade), Stevens also signed free agents Chris Boucher, Luka Garza and Josh Minott to veteran's minimum deals.
Per Jay King of The Athletic, head coach Joe Mazzulla is already going above and beyond to get involved in his new players' lives.
Per King, Boucher has revealed that Mazzulla attended his baptism this past week.
Boucher, a two-time champion with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, has a good shot at replacing Tatum in Mazzulla's first five to kick off this season.
After the 6-foot-9 big man's three-season, $35.25 million deal with Toronto expired over the summer, he took a major pay cut to sign his current one-season, $3.3 million Boston deal.
In 50 healthy games for the Raptors last year, Boucher averaged 10.0 points on .492/.363/.782 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per bout.
As a stretch four, the 32-year-old big man could be a nice fit into Mazzulla 3-and-D-oriented offensive system. He could also, conceivably, be slotted in as a starting center, although former fourth-string champion big Neemias Queta (who isn't much of a 3-point shooter historically) and Garza may also be gunning for that opportunity.
