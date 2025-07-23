Celtics Coach Considers This Year 'Make-or-Break' for Young Forward
The Boston Celtics are going to have a lot of players who are fighting for more rotation minutes next season. With Jayson Tatum out with a torn Achilles, that opens the door for other forwards to get more playing time.
Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman are the two obvious beneficiaries of a bad situation. They each will get a chance to earn playing time that they weren't going to get before.
Jordan Walsh is another player who has a chance to earn some time. Next year might be the most important season of his career.
Walsh needs to prove that he can be a long-term player on this roster. In fact, one Celtics coach called it a "make-or-break year" for Walsh, according to Spotrac.
“This is sort of a make-or-break year for him. The minutes will be there if he takes them. This summer was a good start.”
Walsh has to show that he is able to contribute on both ends of the floor for the Celtics. He hasn't done much in his first two years as a pro, so his third year is a chance for him to show that he deserves to be an NBA player.
As the coach said, the opportunity for minutes will be there for Walsh. He has to prove that his shooting has improved, as he is an under 40 percent shooter in his career.
Summer League was a good start for Walsh. He looked more aggressive and was able to hit shots with some solid efficiency. He has to show in training camp that the improvements he has made aren't just a flash in the pan.
Boston is going to give Walsh some minutes during the preseason to see if he is worthy of landing a rotation spot. If he isn't able to seize the minutes, then this season might be his last one in Boston.
The Celtics could end up having a gap year with Tatum out. If Walsh can't get minutes in a season set up for them to fail, then he might not be cut out for the team.
Last season, Walsh averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
