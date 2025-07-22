Everything Celtics Fans Need to Know About Rookie First-Round Pick Hugo Gonzalez
The Boston Celtics are looking to keep their title window open despite the fact that their best player is going to miss most of the season because of a torn Achilles.
In order to figure out how to bridge this year without six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, the Celtics are going to have to get a lot of contributions from different guys. They used a first-round pick on a player they think can help them right away.
That player is Hugo Gonzalez, a guard out of Spain. They like what he is able to bring to them with his size and his skill level.
Gonzalez was the 28th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's a 6-foot-6 forward out of Spain who the Celtics believe can help the team right out of the gate.
Recently, the Celtics put out a social media post to help fans get to learn more about him.
Gonzalez likes a wide variety of things, but the most interesting note from this post is that his favorite player growing up to watch was LeBron James.
James is still in the league, but there is a whole generation of players who watched him growing up that are now facing him. He has become more than the face of the league; he's someone guys want to emulate.
Gonzalez certainly has a long way to go before he can be at James' level, but he doesn't claim to be that good. He's someone who is willing to learn and do whatever it takes to become the best version of himself.
The Celtics are going to have spots open in the rotation for guys who want to seize an opportunity. Gonzalez is going to try his best during training camp to grab one of those spots.
Still just 19, Gonzalez didn't play a lot of minutes for Real Madrid last season, only getting about 13 minutes per game. He still needs time to develop into the player he is going to become.
Last season with Real Madrid, Gonzalez averaged 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot just 25 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, though.
