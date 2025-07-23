Celtics Exec Wants to Sign Big Man in Free Agency
The Boston Celtics have been one of the busiest teams this offseason. The Celtics have already undergone numerous changes, and by the looks of it, they are far from done.
The Celtics have lost more than they've gained this offseason. Not only is that the case, but the pieces they've lost are significant, as they can be, with the loss of three of their key big men: Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Kristaps Porzingis. Boston also lost their veteran guard Jrue Holiday.
Boston still has a lot of work to do when it comes to its roster, particularly at the center position. The Celtics don't have a ton of options to bolster that position, but they could resort to adding big man Charles Bassey.
Bassey played for the Celtics Summer League and played well. Not only could he earn a spot with the team, but one Celtics front office executive would love to add him to the roster.
“Considering he got added to our team so late, this was an awesome run for him. No idea if we’ll have roster space for him or not. But we’d love to keep working with Charles and see if we can make something work,” a Celtics front office executive said.
The Celtics' primary objective this offseason is to get under the second tax apron. Boston is close to doing just that, and all they have to do is get rid of one player; the preferred option is to trade a player.
If the Celtics can pull that off, a move for Bassey could be in the cards. Boston is still looking for ways to shore up its depth at the center spot, and if they aren’t keen on giving up a key asset in a trade, signing someone outright makes the most sense.
Bassey made a strong impression during his time with the Celtics’ Summer League squad, averaging 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per game. The Philadelphia 76ers originally selected the former second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
