Celtics Could Be Affected by Kevin Durant’s Potential Trade Move
The Boston Celtics have a massive summer ahead of them. The Celtics could undergo a multitude of significant changes as they are not on the right side of the luxury tax.
Boston is expected to make one or two key moves this offseason to help ease its financial strain. With the franchise staring down steep luxury tax penalties — potentially exceeding $238 million for the 2025-26 season — some form of cost-cutting feels inevitable.
That makes it unlikely the Celtics will be aggressive buyers this summer, even with someone like Kevin Durant—arguably the biggest name available—on the trade market. Durant’s days in Phoenix appear to be numbered, and all signs point toward him suiting up for a different team next season.
However, Boston won't be in the running as the potential addition of the two-time champion would further complicate their financial situation. Nonetheless, it doesn’t mean that wherever Durant lands won’t affect the Celtics, especially if he goes back to the Eastern Conference.
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Celtics could be a team involved in a potential trade for Durant, but would likely be used as a third team instead of the primary landing spot for the veteran forward.
“Durant earns $54.7 million next season, so any trade involving him and the Suns will have to involve significant salaries being sent out by whatever team he lands with. Trades of these size sometimes open the door for a third or even fourth team to get involved.
“Given Boston’s need to move some excess salary this offseason, they certainly could try to work their way into a deal to help move secondary pieces.The other aspect of this worth watching for Boston naturally is where Durant ends up. The Celtics will certainly be rooting for Durant to stay in the Western Conference to help keep the balance of power in the league away from the East as Boston gears up to retool around Tatum after he recovers from a torn Achilles. There have been a few reported Durant suitors (New York, Miami) in the East but Western Conference teams like Houston and San Antonio have built up more assets to use in a potential Durant deal.”
As things stand, Durant could stay in the West, as teams like the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are two teams that could offer the most enticing trade packages for Durant.
Nonetheless, nothing is set in stone, and with the offseason a few weeks away, things will only intensify.
