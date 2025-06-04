Celtics Might Rely on Trusted Veteran Big for Internal Boost
The Boston Celtics have a very interesting and intriguing offseason ahead of them. There could be numerous changes that the Celtics could undergo.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Heat Up With New Blockbuster Idea
The Celtics are widely expected to make one or two notable moves to ease their financial burden. With the team facing serious luxury tax consequences heading into the 2025-26 season — potentially surpassing $238 million in penalties — cutting costs may be unavoidable.
Given that reality, Boston might be forced to look inward for reinforcements. One possible solution could be a larger role for veteran big man Xavier Tillman, who may be poised to give the team a lift without adding to the payroll strain
Tillman has spent the last season-plus with the Celtics after he was traded to Boston prior to the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Last summer, he signed with the Celtics.
As he enters the final year of his contract, the Celtics may have no other choice but to look his way and play a significant role for the team this upcoming season.
Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston noted how Tillman could play a larger role in the 2025-26 season.
“The Celtics shouldn't give up on Tillman. When healthy, he can play 10-15 minutes per game and provide good defense and maybe a little scoring. He's also making very little money, which is valuable to a team like the Celtics that has an expensive roster in the second apron. The C's need as many low-cost contributors as they can get.”
This past season, Tillman played little to no role with the Celtics in the grand scheme of things. In the season, he averaged 1.0 points per game and 1.3 rebounds in only 33 appearances with two starts.
Tillman has been limited, but that may change this upcoming season with the future of Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet hanging in the balance.
The Celtics could possibly trade Porzingis this summer to clear up some money. As for Kornet, he is one of the few free agents for Boston this summer. While they’d love to keep him, his market could be a competitive one, making his chances of coming back to Beantown a bit challenging.
Tillman is only 26 years old, and with a solid year under his belt, he could garner a ton of money next summer.
More Celtics news: Breaking Down Why Luke Kornet Should Stay
Breaking Down Potential Celtics Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.