Celtics Could Be Incredibly Shorthanded Against Nets
A presumed "gimme" game could suddenly be anything but on Saturday night for the Boston Celtics.
Even though they'll be squaring off agains the 22-44 Brooklyn Nets, the 48-19 Boston Celtics could be incredibly shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back slate.
On Friday night, Boston survived the best efforts of the post-Jimmy Butler Miami Heat in a 103-91 road victory. A 121-98 Atlanta Hawks loss to the L.A. Clippers guaranteed a top-six finish for Boston this season, meaning the Celtics will avoid the play-in tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
Read More: Celtics Officially Clinch Playoff Spot as Quest for Title Repeat Begins
According to Noa Dalzell of CLNS, a whopping four Celtics starters could have to sit out Saturday's clash with Brooklyn — and five of their top seven players overall.
Six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, who led Boston with 28 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the floor (5-of-12 from deep) and 7-of-7 shooting from the foul line, while also passing for five assists, grabbing four rebounds and swiping a steal, has been downgraded to questionable to play through a right knee tendinopathy.
Four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, sat out the Miami bout. He's been upgraded to questionable against Brooklyn with a right knee posterior impingement. The 6-foot-6 Cal product has been missed.
More Boston Celtics: Latest Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Shake Things Up by Landing $52 Million Forward
Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White is listed as doubtful to suit up through a left knee contusion. On Friday, he scored 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field (3-of-11 from beyond the 3-point arc) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, while also contributing five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Reserve big man Al Horford started in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis on Friday. With Brown sidelined, Horford was moved to a starting power forward role, Tatum was shifted to small forward, and backup big Luke Kornet jumped at center. Horford is now doubtful with a sprained left big toe. He finished with a nine-point, nine-rebound, five-assist night against the Heat. Not bad for a 38-year-old.
Starting center Porzingis, who has missed the last eight games with a non-COVID-19 illness, is finally probable to play. Still, that's no guarantee, either.
The Nets, for their part, will be missing their fair share of young players, too — headlined by the absence of pricey center Nic Claxton.
Getting the 7-foot-2 Porzingis healthy ahead of the postseason is critical. When he does play, the one-time All-Star remains a tough two-way behemoth. In his 32 available contests, the 29-year-old is averaging 18.9 points on .474/.403/.813 shooting splits, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks a night.
More Boston Celtics:
Former Celtics Champion Signs with Rival 76ers
Celtics Linked to EuroLeague Star Forward in Latest Mock Draft
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Son Deuce Completely Trolls Him Over Dunking Abilities
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.