Celtics Could Be Looking at Big Draft Trade
The Boston Celtics likely did not see themselves in this position.
Franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum is likely gone for all of next season due to a torn Achilles. The team faces an ambiguous future, personnel-wise. Several players are in line for extensions over the next two seasons.
Could Jaylen Brown theoretically be involved in a deal to make the Celtics younger and deeper? These are all pertinent questions worth asking as the team ushers in a new ownership group.
Read more: Celtics Could Land Haul by Moving Jaylen Brown
Boston is projected to have the No. 28 pick in this year's draft. There's reason to think the Celtics could end up taking a flier on a high-upside prospect with the idea that future development leads to a steal. At the same time, with limited financial flexibility, Boston could pull the old 'draft and stash' method with a player overseas.
While these two hypotheticals are plausible, could the Celtics take a bigger swing to move up in the draft and go after a difference-maker right away?
NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports Boston recently spoke with NBC Sports about the NBA Draft process. He specifically broke down how teams view prospects based on requesting to speak with them at the combine. Interestingly enough, the Boston Celtics requested to speak with several prospects projected to be taken within the first ten picks of the draft.
"They talked to Cooper Flagg, likely No. 1, they talked to Tre Johnson, likely a top-five pick out of Texas, and then Asa Newell, a big man out of Georgia, a late-lottery pick, mid-first-round draft pick. So, they talked to at least three guys in theory they'd have interest in.
"You're not going to talk to somebody if you don't like the player."
It would be shocking for the Dallas Mavericks to not take Flagg with the first overall pick — perhaps even more shocking than it was for Nico Harrison to trade Luka Doncic to the rival Los Angeles Lakers.
It is interesting to see the Celtics doing their due diligence with Flagg. As one recalls, Flagg was born and raised in Maine. The New England native reportedly grew up an avid fan of the Celtics (as many do living in that region of the country). If Boston somehow were able to land him, it would be akin to LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers over 20 years ago.
The other two names are quite fascinating. Johnson is a plus-athlete with real shot-creation ability. The Celtics already have Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White at the guard spots. The off-guard/wing spots aren't the biggest need for the team. Having said that, the Texas product can really score the basketball — and the Celtics could look to get younger. He's projected to not drop past the first six picks or so.
Newell would fit more of a need. The Georgia player is super intriguing. He's great around the rim both dunking the basketball and protecting the rim. However, he can also shoot threes and score from all three levels. A good, long athlete in his own right, Newell makes a ton of sense in modern-day basketball, and especially with the Celtics given the health issues/ages of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Could Part With Star Guard to Land Defensive Antagonizer
Celtics Confident Team Can Contend For Title Next Year Without Jayson Tatum
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.