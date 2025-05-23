Celtics Could Land Haul by Moving Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics are in an interesting spot in their franchise's history now that Jayson Tatum will miss most of next season with a torn Achilles. Pair that with the cap crunch that's coming, and the team has a lot of changes coming.
New owner Bill Chisholm is going to want to shed some salary to avoid the large tax bill that is incoming this summer. It's set to be one of the largest tax bills in modern history.
At this point, all options are on the table for the Celtics. They might use this opportunity to have a full rebuild.
While Jaylen Brown is going to be the top option for the Celtics next year, Boston could decide to trade him if it wants to pursue a full rebuild. If they did, they could get a haul for him.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor believes that Brown would have massive trade value if the Celtics decided to move him this summer in pursuit of a full rebuild.
Brown is by far the most valuable asset that the Celtics have that they would consider trading. Tatum is off limits, so they wouldn't put him in any packages to teams across the league.
The Celtics have to make some tough decisions with their future in limbo, and Brad Stevens is the guy who has to make those calls. Trading Brown would certainly anger the fan base.
Of course, Stevens would only consider trading Brown if they got a truly massive haul. As long as the Celtics have both Tatum and Brown healthy on the same team, they can contend for titles.
Boston is likely going to field a very different team next year from the one that they've had in each of the last two seasons. It's going to be an adjustment for everyone involved.
Whatever changes are made this offseason are made with the next few seasons in mind. The Celtics still think they can contend for titles in future seasons once Tatum has fully recovered from his injury.
Celtics' Payton Pritchard Could Be Massively Impacted by Jayson Tatum Injury
