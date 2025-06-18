Celtics Could Be Very Active at NBA Draft: Report
The Boston Celtics face a pivotal offseason with several major decisions looming. As the team sits atop the basketball world, their next steps could have ripple effects across the entire league.
It’s fair to call this a defining summer for the franchise — not just because of their on-court success, but due to the financial decisions that lie ahead.
With the threat of luxury tax penalties looming for the 2025-26 season, Boston is expected to explore trade options involving key pieces of its core to alleviate cap pressure. The front office has a full plate, and every move will be made with both competitiveness and long-term flexibility in mind.
With that being the case, the Celtics will try to make significant changes as soon as draft night. According to Grant Afseth of RG.org, the Celtics could be every active on draft night.
"Boston holds picks No. 28 and 32 and has been discreet in its evaluation of point guard prospects," Afseth wrote. "Oklahoma City holds picks No. 15 and 24 along with a deep stockpile of assets. Brooklyn is considered one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market, holding four first-round picks (Nos. 8, 19, 26, and 27)."
The Celtics have plenty to sort through this summer, and draft night could offer an early glimpse into how aggressive they plan to be. Boston has strung together an impressive stretch over the past several seasons, consistently remaining in the title mix. However, this offseason could mark the beginning of a transition—possibly the last chapter for a core group that’s fueled nearly a decade of deep playoff runs.
That said, it would be premature to call this the end of Boston’s dominance. The franchise has proven it can retool on the fly, and with a savvy front office steering the ship, the Celtics aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.
The Celtics find themselves in second-apron territory, meaning their payroll sits well above the first-apron threshold — a spot that brings heavy financial penalties and major limitations when it comes to roster construction. While the last two seasons have worked out, especially with a championship run in 2024, standing pat could come back to haunt them.
If Boston doesn’t make some tough decisions soon, it could be staring down a future filled with costly consequences.
