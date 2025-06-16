Al Horford's Celtics Future Gets Major Update
The Boston Celtics have a critical summer ahead of them. It’s not a stretch to call it a monumental summer for the Celtics, as they will do everything in their power to avoid luxury tax penalties heading into the 2025-26 season.
The Celtics have a ton on their plate, not only will they look into trading some of their core players to clear up their salary books. They have key free agents they’ll look to try and secure long-term, including their veteran big man, Al Horford.
Horford is one of two free agents who fill the Celtics' core players. The 39-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and while his future with the team is uncertain, his status for next season is not.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Horford is set to play in his 19th NBA season, whether it is with the Celtics or not.
“Predominantly, high-level playoff contenders are monitoring Horford to see if he’d leave Boston, with the Celtics expected to take a step back without Tatum next season and in a financial crunch regarding their salary books. The general sense around the league and those close to Horford is that he’ll continue to play next season.”
Horford is set to hit free agency and will be heading into his age-39 season. While he's been rock-solid in his role for the Celtics, it's far from guaranteed that Boston looks to bring him back. Age is certainly a factor, and the front office may look to tighten things up financially.
Even if Horford wouldn’t command a hefty contract, he could still be one of the veterans Boston opts to move on from. Despite being load-managed throughout the year, he turned in a productive campaign — averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three in 60 games over 27.7 minutes per night.
Whether it's in Boston or elsewhere, Horford still brings value — especially for a contending team or one trying to take that next step.
