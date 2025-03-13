Celtics Could Be Without Starting Lineup for Game vs Heat
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Miami Heat tomorrow as they try to get back into the win column. However, Boston could be without quite a few players for this game,
Star forward Jaylen Brown has been listed as questionable for the game due to right knee posterior impingement. Star forward Jayson Tatum is also questionable as he deals with some right knee tendinopathy.
Additionally, center Al Horford is probable due to a big toe sprain. Center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable due to a non-Covid illness and guard Derrick White is also questionable due to a left knee contusion.
This is a very heavy injury report for the Celtics but some of the guys will likely take the court. But this game against Miami is the first of a back-to-back so Boston could elect to rest some of the players in either of the two games.
The Celtics are pretty much locked into being the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference so they can afford to take some games off to rest. With the playoff quickly approaching, Boson wants to be as fresh as they possibly can be.
Boston holds a record of 47-19 and they have won seven of their past 10 games overall.
The team is coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game. Boston took 63 3-point shot attempts in the game and it came back to bite them.
Read more: How Many 3-Point Shots are Too Many as Celtics Take 63 in Loss to Thunder?
This game against Miami could be a preview of the first round of the playoffs so Boston also probably doesn't want to give anything away. The team has been dealing with some nagging injuries over the past few weeks.
Nonetheless, we should know the status for each of these players as we get closer to the start of the game tomorrow. The Celtics want to stay in a nice groove for the postseason so it will take a nice balance of rest to do just that.
