Celtics' Jaylen Brown Calls Out Himself Following Loss to Thunder
The Boston Celtics were looking to show the rest of the NBA that they could be one of the best teams in the league. They took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, who is the best team in the league.
Boston had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Thunder, losing the game 118-112. It was a game that saw the Celtics take an enormous number of threes.
The Celtics took a whopping 63 3-point shots in this game. They only hit 31.7 percent of them, which is a big reason why they lost the game.
Jaylen Brown was not happy with how the Celtics played. Mainly, he wasn't happy with how well he ended up playing in the game.
Brown criticized his own play following the game.
Brown was not happy with the lack of aggressiveness that he showed out there. He thought that he needed to try to get to the basket more instead of settling for so many jump shots.
That was true of the entire team. The Celtics were allergic to going into the paint for large stretches of this game, which is a big reason why they came up short.
Brown is one of the leaders on this team. To see him take accountability for his poor play against the Thunder will have a positive effect on the rest of the team.
Boston is pretty much locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, so they have to just stay healthy. They didn't have Kristaps Porzingis for this game, so they weren't fully healthy.
The Celtics need to get themselves into a position where they don't have their starters on the injury report. When the playoffs start, they can be as dangerous as anyone when they are healthy.
Brown is someone who has been dealing with some injuries, too. He won't use that as an excuse for why he wasn't aggressive enough in this game.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
